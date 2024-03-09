Top track

Kill Switch

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

10 YEARS OF RUMBLE - LONDON

The Steel Yard
Sat, 9 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £14.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kill Switch
Got a code?

About

March 9th, marks a special date as we make our debut appearance, celebrating 10 years of Rumble at The Steelyard.

After 10 years in the game, smashing shows across the country, we have decided to link up with some close friends and family to bring you a h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rumble In The Jungle
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

9
T>I, Levela, MC Lowqui and 9 more

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.