Johnny Montreuil - Ses amours (feat. Bazbaz)

JOHNNY MONTREUIL - ZANZIBAR LIVE

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 15 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€19

Sourire aux lèvres, la liberté plus que jamais chevillée au corps, Johnny Montreuil livre un troisième album profond et énigmatique, ZANZIBAR

Tout public
Présenté par BIG BOISEAU.
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

