Lime Garden: Album Launch In-Store

Truck Oxford
Tue, 20 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsOxford
From £11.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lime Garden head to our small stage on Cowley Road for an intimate album launch in-store show! Come and celebrate the launch of ‘One More Thing’ with the band and pick up a signed copy of the album!

All ages
Presented by Truck.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Lime Garden

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

