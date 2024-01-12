Top track

Mo-Do - Eins Zwei Polizei

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Viagra Falls Club Night

The George Tavern
Fri, 12 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mo-Do - Eins Zwei Polizei
Got a code?

About

IT’S HAPPENING!! Been ages but we’re finally back. Same drill as always: beefy speakers, big pints, lots of fishing chat. Rhinestones highly recommended. Cowboy up!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Viagra Falls
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.