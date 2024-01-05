DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TOAST TO 2024

Linea
Fri, 5 Jan, 12:00 pm
DJMilano
LINEA & BLACKSHIP VINTAGE PRES.

Frank Vjit
Söfia Kuz b2b Artur Avramchuck
Vittorio Di Mango

Drinks by BEVA CAN

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da LINEA.

Lineup

Vittorio Di Mango

Venue

Linea

Sottopassaggio Metro M1 Cairoli, Milano
Doors open12:00 pm

