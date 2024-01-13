DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tamashi Pigiama live

Spazio Hydro Temporaneo
Sat, 13 Jan, 9:30 pm
GigsFontaneto d'Agogna
€5.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

I Tamashi Pigiama sono un progetto di alternative R&B capitanati dalla

cantante italo- ecuadoriana Carolina Pasinetti. Il gruppo mescola

l’essenza improvvisativa del Jazz con elementi dell’Hip Hop e del Soul,

con incursioni che vanno dall’elettronica al...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
Lineup

Venue

Spazio Hydro Temporaneo

Via Cernaia 46, 13900 Biella provincia di Biella, Italia
Doors open9:30 pm

