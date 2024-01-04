DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

bblu : "A Bay Area Love Story"

Lock & Key
Thu, 4 Jan, 9:00 pm
PartyHollywood
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

APF PRESENTS BBLU "A BAY AREA LOVE STORY"

JAN 4TH AT LOCK & KEY, LA.

DOORS OPEN 9PM (GET HERE EARLY TO GET IN)

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by ANOTHER PARTY FAM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Lock & Key

239 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90004, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.