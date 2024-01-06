Top track

Gaia Mobilij - She

Befana in Gipsyland

Mercato Sonato
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About

Con più di 600 concerti in Europa tra festival, teatri e club, con tre dischi all’attivo e tantissime collaborazioni, la Baro Drom Orkestra è una delle più belle realtà nel panorama della World music.

Il quartetto, nato con la passione per le ritmiche inf...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Lineup

Venue

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

