Metric x Cafe Public

Public Records
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 am
Food & drinkNew York
Free
About

Join us for an afternoon with Metric x Cafe Public:

Metric is a collection of people, stories and places all centered around coffee sourcing, transparency and sustainability.

Free oat milk beverages from 10am - 2pm including our co-branded coffee

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open10:00 am

