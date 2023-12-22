DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tengo Funk

Smoke & Mirrors
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tengo Funk is a Global Sound Party that unites music enthusiasts & influencers from across the globe. The event is designed to celebrate various music genres (Brazil Funk, Dembow, Afro house, Juke, Ghetto house & more) and cultures with performances from t...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1981 Tokyo, Blesstonio

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

