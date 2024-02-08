Top track

ATRIP

The Carpet Shop
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75

About

SJM Concerts Presents

ATRIP

plus support

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SJM Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ATRIP

Venue

The Carpet Shop

115 Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

