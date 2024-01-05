Top track

Juju's presents: Misterrcha & Friends

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

South London producer/DJ MisterrCha returns to Juju's, bringing along a lineup of special guests (tba). Get ready to joyride the sounds of pop, R&B, Afrobeats with bass bangers and off-kilter sounds... Expect a surprise of grooves on the dancefloor.

Order...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MisterrCha

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

