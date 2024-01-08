DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fresh Faces: Boy Marina

The Boileroom
Mon, 8 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Originally an outlet for half a decades' worth of demos between Megg Rorison and Ruben Elbrond, Boy Marina formed into a live group in 2022, joined by Robert Owen, Kamil Florcack & Antoni Petelicki. After a string of shows at the likes of Paper Dress Vinta...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Boy Marina

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

