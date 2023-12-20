DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Christmas Show

NUBLU
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Christmas Show

-Pat Irwin’s Pi Power Trio featuring Daria Grace

-Sasha Dobson featuring Tony scherr and Kenny Wollesen

-Performances by legendary Drag Queen, Sequinette

-Very special guests

-Very special raffle and prizes

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Nublu.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

NUBLU

151 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

