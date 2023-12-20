DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Christmas Show
-Pat Irwin’s Pi Power Trio featuring Daria Grace
-Sasha Dobson featuring Tony scherr and Kenny Wollesen
-Performances by legendary Drag Queen, Sequinette
-Very special guests
-Very special raffle and prizes
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.