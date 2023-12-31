DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This NYE we welcome DJ and tastemaker Dan Alani. A mainstay across UK radio and festivals including Love Supreme and Glastonbury, expect a mix of party anthems and leftfield gems spanning house, disco, funk, and more.
Free entry for all; book your group o...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.