New Year's Eve: Pillars x Dan Alani

Pillars Brewery
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
This NYE we welcome DJ and tastemaker Dan Alani. A mainstay across UK radio and festivals including Love Supreme and Glastonbury, expect a mix of party anthems and leftfield gems spanning house, disco, funk, and more.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by InFireworks.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dan Alani (DJ)

Venue

Pillars Brewery

Ravenswood Industrial Estate, Shernhall St, London E17 9HQ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

