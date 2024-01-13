DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Notte dei CBCR

ARCI Bellezza
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 5:30 pm
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LA NOTTE DEI CBCR | MILANO

SABATO 13.01.2024 - H.17.30/01.00

CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI

Si alterneranno sui due palchi di Arci Bellezza i protagonisti del format CBCR di Rockit, con cui ogni anno la redazione del magazine...

Tutte le età
No Covid-19 entry requirements

18K, Centomilacarie, Lauryyn and 2 more

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open5:30 pm

