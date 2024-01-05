Top track

Mya Byrne - It Don’t Fade

Mya Byrne

Color Club Tavern
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$12adv/$15dos ticket + taxes & fees

Mya Byrne is a celebrated Americana singer-songwriter and firecracker guitarist, combining influences from countrypolitan to glam-pop, blues, and ghostly incantations into a singular voice and vision. Mimi’s second solo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mya Byrne

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

