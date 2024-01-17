Top track

Gazebo Penguins // Support: Soft Boys Club

ARCI Bellezza
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
€17.25

About

GAZEBO PENGUINS | MILANO

Mercoledì 17 Gennaio 2024

Support: Soft Boys Club | H.21

LIVE | CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI.

Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www.arcibellezza.it/tessera...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Caramello
Gazebo Penguins

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

