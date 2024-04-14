DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The METEORS, founded in London at the end of the seventies, then consisting of P. Paul Fenech and his colleagues Nigel Lewis and Mark Robertson, are considered the inventors of psychobilly. The genre combines fifties rockabilly with a harder style and shoc...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.