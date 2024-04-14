Top track

The Meteors - Psycho for Your Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Meteors

Lido
Sun, 14 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€24.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Meteors - Psycho for Your Love
Got a code?

About

The METEORS, founded in London at the end of the seventies, then consisting of P. Paul Fenech and his colleagues Nigel Lewis and Mark Robertson, are considered the inventors of psychobilly. The genre combines fifties rockabilly with a harder style and shoc...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Lido Kultur- & Veranstaltungs GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Meteors

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.