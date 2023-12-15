DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soul Circus Xmas Party Edition

BIKO
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SOUL CIRCUS Live - CHRISTMAS PARTY EDITION

SOUL CIRCUS liveFUNK'N SOUL LOVERS WE'RE BACK AGAIN!!!

L’energia del soul e della black music tornano ad invadere il BIKO Milano per un Christmas Party Edition senza precedenti.

Il tendone del Soul Circus riapr...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Soul Circus

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

