DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Romy - Club Mid Air

Knockdown Center
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
New York
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Romy's Mid Air 2024 tour comes to Knockdown Center, with partnership with our friends at Bushwig and Bowery Presents.

21+
Knockdown Center
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Romy

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

