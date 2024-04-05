Top track

KMRU - Space of Uncertainty

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reflections: KMRU + Lucy Liyou

Immanuel Presbyterian Church
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$64.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

KMRU - Space of Uncertainty
Got a code?

About

REFLECTIONS presents an immersive evening of live ambient electronics and minimalist drones led by KMRU and opener Lucy Liyou. We’ll pair their intricate sound design with a breathtaking light experience projected on the walls of this historic church.

⟴...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Reflections.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lucy Liyou, KMRU

Venue

Immanuel Presbyterian Church

3300 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90010, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.