Rocket Fuel Comedy

The Old Market
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:15 pm
ComedyBrighton
£18.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Brush off the winter blues with an evening of cutting-edge comedy by the most exciting acts on the circuit. This special Reigning Women edition promises a laughter-filled evening of sky-rocketing talent - featuring Sikisa, Alexandra Haddow, Bec Hill and Je...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Mick Perrin Worldwide and The Old Market.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Sikisa, Alexandra Haddow, Bec Hill and 1 more

Venue

The Old Market

11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
Doors open7:15 pm
500 capacity

