Colleen Green + Di Notte

Covo Club
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€14.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Colleen Green è una cantautrice DIY e una visual artist di Lowell, MA.

Dopo l'uscita del suo album di debutto "Milo Goes to Compton" (2010), Colleen ha iniziato a farsi un nome nella scena lo-fi bedroom pop di Los Angeles. Ben presto divenne nota nei circ Read more

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Colleen Green

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

