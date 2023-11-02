Top track

Sick

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Final Dose, Kartel, Prayer Position, Reduction Plan

Saint Vitus Bar
Thu, 2 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sick
Got a code?

About

London's black metal-infused hardcore punks Final Dose play Vitus plus Kartel, Prayer Position and Reduction Plan

This is a 18+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

1
Final Dose, Prayer Position, Kartel and 1 more

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.