Top track

Vitalic - Fade Away

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hibernation - 2 Days Pass Options

Festival Hibernation
22 Mar - 24 Mar 2024
DJEl Pas de la Casa
From €52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Vitalic - Fade Away
Got a code?

About

This 2 Days Pass allows you access to the Mainstage (19h-5h) and The Polar (20h00-04h), on Friday & Saturday. The Igloo Stage by Austin (12h-19h) remains accessible to everybody (Fri-Sat-Sun). The Mountain Stage (11h-17h), located on top of le*** Read more

Presented by Association Bricks Team.

Venue

Festival Hibernation

Av. del Consell General, AD200 Pas de la Casa, Andorra
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.