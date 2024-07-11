DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

An Evening of Burlesque

The Clapham Grand
Thu, 11 Jul, 6:45 pm
TheatreLondon
From £34.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DOORS 6:45PM / SHOW 7:45PM

A night of laughter, cabaret, mystery, and glamour!

Roll up, roll up. . . a scintillating night out of sparkling entertainment – the UK’s longest running burlesque show – is back touring the nation. And, it’s bigger than ever....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs