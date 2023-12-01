Top track

Tin Gun - Anthracite Days

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tin Gun x Agency-V x Psykelektric

Hot Box
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tin Gun - Anthracite Days
Got a code?

About

Another in our series of electronic nights, this time featuring synth based rock bands...

Tin Gun - Lots of things started in lockdown. Banana bread became a thing, Zoom became massive, everyone watched Bridgerton. Tin Gun got started.

More than the sum...

Paul Dupree Live Transmission
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Tin Gun, Agency-V

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.