1-800 GIRLS (LIVE)

Peckham Audio
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
1-800 GIRLS bring their brand new live show to Peckham Audio on November 2nd.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Percolate Live.

1-800 GIRLS

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

