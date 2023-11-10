DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gilli Apter is one of South Africa’s top comedians and host of the international smash hit show, Story Party | True Dating Stories. Her confident, unique style and observations about life will make you laugh too hard to realise you’re having a nervous brea
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.