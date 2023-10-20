DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bush Hall Presents with Kerry Godliman

Bush Hall
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Star of Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo and Taskmaster KERRY GODLIMAN headlines a mighty night of comedy at London's Bush Hall this October. Kerry has also appeared on Netflix hit After Life, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, Hypothetical and many more. Read more

Presented by Show & Tell.

Lineup

1
Kerry Godliman, Tom Ward, Esther Manito and 1 more

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.