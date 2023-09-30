DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Co-founder of London via São Paulo party collective N’Calma and resident host for BMC (Big Music Community) Radio, Tigas is once again back playing for us, after various beautiful shows over the years, and a stand out Radio 1001 session with us back in the
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.