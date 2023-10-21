Top track

Decisive Pink - Haffmilch Holiday

Decisive Pink, Julius Smack

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The LA debut of Decisive Pink! Julius Smack opens.

~

Decisive Pink is comprised of Angel Deradoorian (former member of art-pop iconoclasts Dirty Projectors) and Moscow-based songwriter Kate Shilonosova, AKA Kate NV, whose music represents a buoyant mash- Read more

Presented by BAMM BAMM
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Julius Smack, Decisive Pink

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

