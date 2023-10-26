Top track

Lucas Santtana - Cira, Regina e Nana

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lucas Santtana

The Forge
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lucas Santtana - Cira, Regina e Nana
Got a code?

About

The Bahian multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Lucas Santtana’s unique mix of Brazilian music with jazz and electronica has brought him worldwide critical acclaim.

Lucas Santtana began his career in the early 1990s. He incorporates elements of tr Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Lucas Santtana

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.