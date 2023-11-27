DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jai Paul est un producteur de disques et un artiste britannique originaire de Rayners Lane, à Londres, en Angleterre. Il est actuellement signé par XL Recordings et publié par BMG
Rendez-vous le 27 novembre 2023 pour son concert exceptionnel à l'Elysée Mo
