Jai Paul - BTSTU - Edit

Jai Paul

Élysée Montmartre
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€36.47

Event information

Jai Paul est un producteur de disques et un artiste britannique originaire de Rayners Lane, à Londres, en Angleterre. Il est actuellement signé par XL Recordings et publié par BMG

Rendez-vous le 27 novembre 2023 pour son concert exceptionnel à l'Elysée Mo Read more

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Jai Paul

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

