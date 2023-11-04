Top track

Pisse - Fahrradsattel

Pisse, Period Bomb

Comet Ping Pong
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, November 4th 2023
Pisse + Period Bomb
10pm - $20 - All Ages

PISSE
Grimma, DE
https://pisse.bandcamp.com/

PERIOD BOMB
Miami, FL
https://periodbomb.bandcamp.com/

Period Bomb is a band started by Cam Alvarez in 2014, with the intentio Read more

Rediscover Fire Booking
Lineup

Pisse, Period Bomb

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

