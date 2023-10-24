Top track

Big Love Ahead

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mon Rovia

Folklore Hoxton
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Big Love Ahead
Got a code?

Event information

I’m Mon, born in Mon Rovia, Liberia. My life can be summed up by being born into a civil war, escaping the life of a child soldier, rescued by the hands of missionaries. Spent a lot of my developmental years living in a variety of places with a number of l Read more

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

Mon Rovîa

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.