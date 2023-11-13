Top track

Token - Rockabye Baby

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Token + 1ère partie: Drex Carter

La Boule Noire
Mon, 13 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Token - Rockabye Baby
Got a code?

About

Grâce à ses jeux de mots tranchants, ses acrobaties verbales qui font tourner la tête et ses accroches décalées, Token est devenu un artiste à part dans le monde du hip-hop. Ayant grandi à Marblehead, au nord de Boston, il a commencé à produire des morceau Read more

Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Lineup

Token

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.