Lucero + Jason Boland & The Stragglers

El Club Detroit
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
$39.51

About

Since forming in Memphis in the late 90’s, Lucero’s base musical hallmarks have remained similar to the band’s initial sound established with their first record The Attic Tapes. In the history of their expansive discography, Lucero has evolved and embraced Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Lucero

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

