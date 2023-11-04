Top track

Mother Mary

Tom Auton, Tom South, Kiara Chettri

229
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6.72

About

Tom Auton, with support from Tom South and Kiara Chettri
Tickets: £10 + BF

Tom Auton

One of the hottest acts in Wales right now is heading to London for one night only.

At 24 Cardiff based rocker Tom Auton has supported artists such as Feeder and Jack Read more

Presented by Talentbanq.

Lineup

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

