DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Naevus +Dead Blood Cells +Tantrum Zentrum | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Signature Brew x Post Plague present a night of industrial, alternative rock featuring legendary London post punk rockers

Naevus

https://naevus.bandcamp.com/

Dead Blood Cells

https://deadbloodcells.com/

Tantrum Zentrum

https://tantrumzentrum.bandcamp Read more

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Naevus, Dead Blood Cells

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.