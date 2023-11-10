DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alexa Rose / Emily Scott Robinson

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sid The Cat Presents

Alexa Rose / Emily Scott Robinson

11/10/2023 at Gold-Diggers

21+

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Sid The Cat.
Alexa Rose, Emily Scott Robinson

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

