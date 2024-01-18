Top track

Indiana

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Buck Meek (of Big Thief)

Highland Park Ebell
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$32.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Indiana
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Buck Meek (of Big Thief)

1/18/2024 at Highland Park Ebell

For his latest solo album, Buck Meek, lead guitarist of Big Thief, went back to Texas – to the border town of Tornillo 560 miles from his hometown of Wimberley – to record Ha Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Buck Meek

Venue

Highland Park Ebell

131 S Ave 57, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.