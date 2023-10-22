DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sebastián Chames ft. Willie Jones IIl + Justin Robinson

Sala Clamores
Sun, 22 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€18.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

"Sebastián Chames Quartet featuring Willie Jones III y Justin Robinson

El pianista argentino Sebastián Chames nos trae su cuarteto, que incorpora a dos figuras estelares americanas nivel, el baterista Willie Jones III y el saxofonista alto Justin Robinson Read more

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.