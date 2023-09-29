DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
EDINBURGH, YOU ARE SO FETCH
After sold out events around the UK we are so excited to be bringing So Fetch back to Edinburgh for a night full of 00's magic!
“Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen! It's not going to happen!”
Regina George was wrong.
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.