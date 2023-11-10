DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Disco Classical

Canvas 1
Fri, 10 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsManchester
£24.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

456 Live prsents

Disco Classical

Canvas 1, Manchester

10 November 2023

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Canvas.

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open6:30 pm
500 capacity

