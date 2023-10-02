Top track

Olalla

Blanco White: Live @ Omeara

Omeara
Mon, 2 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade is very excited to present a live out-store performance with Blanco White at Omeara, celebrating the release of his new album 'Tarifa', which will be released on September 29th.

This is a 16+ event.

This is a 16+ event.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Blanco White

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

