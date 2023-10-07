Top track

Ned Ashcroft - Runaway (Don't Wanna)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ned Ashcroft, Duck Wax, Max Fulcrum, Ed Addo

Two Palms
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ned Ashcroft - Runaway (Don't Wanna)
Got a code?

About

REAL presents an incredible night of live music including the launch of headliner, Ned Ashcroft's newest EP!

Lineup: Ned Ashcroft, Duck Wax, Max Fulcrum & The Win, Ed Addo

Ned Ashcroft

Exciting, very exciting... remember that name, extraordinary." (Jazz Read more

Presented by REAL

Lineup

1
Ed Addo, Duck Wax, Ned Ashcroft and 1 more

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.