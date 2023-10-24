Top track

Holy Hell

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ginger Root

EartH
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Holy Hell
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

With so many artists you find yourself wondering if the project is their own, or rather thatof an entire team making decisions, writing songs, and delivering aesthetic. In the case ofGinger Root it’s truly a pr Read more

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

Ginger Root, Winona Forever

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.