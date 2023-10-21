DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tep No

Colours Hoxton
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tep No is a chill pop artist based in Hamilton, Canada. Straight from his debut in 2014, Tep No established himself in the chill electronic pop lane with his tasteful production and unique vocals tying everything together. Over the course of his career he Read more

Presented by Colours.

Lineup

Tep No

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.